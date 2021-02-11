Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc (FRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc (FRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -15.19% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRA was $12.96, representing a -5.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.65 and a 92.86% increase over the 52 week low of $6.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

