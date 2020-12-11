Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc (FRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc (FRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.25, the dividend yield is 6.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRA was $12.25, representing a -10.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.67 and a 82.29% increase over the 52 week low of $6.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.