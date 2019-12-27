Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc (FRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc (FRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.33, the dividend yield is 7.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRA was $13.33, representing a -0.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.38 and a 13.64% increase over the 52 week low of $11.73.

This marks the 3rd quarter that FRA has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to FRA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FRA as a top-10 holding:

O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OEUR with an increase of 12.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FRA at 2.88%.

