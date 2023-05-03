Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.24%, the lowest has been 5.06%, and the highest has been 12.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.36 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 3.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRA is 0.23%, an increase of 57.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.03% to 11,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Relative Value Partners Group holds 1,392K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing an increase of 61.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRA by 99.77% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRA by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRA by 26.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 520K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.’s (FRA) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in floating rate debt securities, including floating or variable rate debt securities that pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or which reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). The Fund invests a substantial portion of its investments in floating rate debt securities consisting of secured or unsecured senior floating rate loans that are rated below investment grade. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

