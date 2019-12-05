BlackRock Fires a Potential Successor to Larry Fink

Mark Wiseman was terminated for failing to disclose a consensual romantic relationship with another BlackRock employee.

Mark Wiseman was terminated for failing to disclose a consensual romantic relationship with another BlackRock employee.

BlackRock will have to find another successor to Chief Executive Larry Fink.

An executive who was considered a front-runner for Fink’s job, Mark Wiseman, was terminated for failing to disclose a consensual romantic relationship with another BlackRock (ticker: BLK) employee.

“I engaged in a consensual relationship with one of our colleagues without reporting it.” Wiseman wrote in an internal memo. “I regret my mistake and I accept responsibility for my actions.”

Fink and BlackRock president Rob Kapito said in a separate memo that Wiseman was leaving for violating the company’s “relationships at work policy.” He is the second senior executive to depart for violating company policy this year: BlackRock’s global head of human resources, Jeff Smith, left in July after violating policy related to personal conduct.

“When the firm becomes aware of a breach of policy or conduct that is not in line with our values, we move quickly and decisively to address it,” Fink and Kapito wrote in a memo.

Wiseman was one of six executives considered to be in line for Fink’s job. Fink has no immediate plans to step aside.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with $7 trillion under management. Most of its assets are in index funds, including $2 trillion in iShares exchange-traded funds. Wiseman was in charge of BlackRock’s active equity division, which has $300 billion in assets, and he was involved in private-equity and alternative-investment strategy for the firm. BlackRock has been looking to branch out beyond ETFs and index funds, and Wiseman was instrumental in that initiative.

He was the subject of a Barron’s question-and-answer article published in July.

Alternatives is a “strategic priority” for BlackRock, Fink said on the company’s last conference call with analysts. “We’re now up to $126 billion in liquid and illiquid strategies.” He added that BlackRock now manages $71 billion of illiquid assets across infrastructure, real estate, private credit, and other areas and has raised $46 billion over the last three years. “We’re seeing more and more utilization of alternatives as an asset category,” Fink said.

A Canadian-born lawyer, Wiseman had been CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board before joining BlackRock in 2016. He oversaw more than 280 billion Canadian dollars ($212.44 billion) for Canada’s pension plan. His wife, Marcia Moffat, heads BlackRock’s Canadian business.

Wiseman didn’t have day-to-day responsibility for managing portfolios. Fund managers who had reported to Wiseman will now report to Kapito.

Shares of BlackRock have gained 24% this year, in line with the S&P 500. BlackRock missed estimates for inflows in the third quarter but reported solid overall results that beat consensus earnings estimates.

Investors don’t appear fazed by the news of Wiseman’s departure. BlackRock stock was up 0.8%, at $487.35, in recent trading, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1%.

Write to Daren Fonda at daren.fonda@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.