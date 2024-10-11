BlackRock Finance (BLK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BlackRock Finance (BLK) reported $5.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $11.46 for the same period compares to $10.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.42, the EPS surprise was +9.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BlackRock Finance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net inflows : $221.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.52 billion.

: $221.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.52 billion. Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management : $61.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.08 billion.

: $61.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.08 billion. Assets under management - Cash management : $849.39 billion compared to the $822.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $849.39 billion compared to the $822.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Assets Under Management : $11,475.36 billion versus $11,151.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $11,475.36 billion versus $11,151.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees : $388 million compared to the $179.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +454.3% year over year.

: $388 million compared to the $179.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +454.3% year over year. Revenue- Advisory and other revenue : $53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.3%.

: $53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.3%. Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue : $4.03 billion compared to the $4.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

: $4.03 billion compared to the $4.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Revenue- Distribution fees : $323 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $324.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

: $323 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $324.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Revenue- Technology services revenue : $403 million compared to the $409 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

: $403 million compared to the $409 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Long-Term : $3.77 billion compared to the $3.74 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

: $3.77 billion compared to the $3.74 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income subtotal : $940 million versus $938.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $940 million versus $938.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal: $2.06 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

Shares of BlackRock Finance have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.