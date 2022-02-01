US Markets
BlackRock eyes 13.6 mln euros potential gain on Saipem short bet- Ortex

Danilo Masoni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - BlackRock made an estimated 13.6 million euros ($15.30 million) potential gain after shares in Italian oil contractor Saipem SPMI.MI fell 30% on Monday following a profit warning, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Tuesday.

BlackRock BLK is the biggest short seller in the Milan-listed company with a net short position of 2.36% of its capital, followed by Eleva Capital and PDP Partners, short sellers with respectively 0.6% and 0.69%, according to filings from market regulator Consob.

Eleva made a potential gain of 3.5 million euros and PDT of 4 million euros, Ortex added.

Shares in Saipem, controlled by oil group Eni ENI.MI and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, hit their lowest in 30 years on Tuesday as the warning left leading shareholders scrambling to find a way to bolster the company's finances.

($1 = 0.8891 euros)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

