BlackRock Expands Holdings in Paragon Banking Group

December 03, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Paragon Banking Group PLC, surpassing the 5% threshold in voting rights. As of November 29, 2024, BlackRock holds 5.09% of voting rights in the UK-based financial institution. This move highlights BlackRock’s growing influence in Paragon, making it a point of interest for investors monitoring institutional ownership in the financial sector.

