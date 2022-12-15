BlackRock executive and Texas Republicans spar over climate actions

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A BlackRock Inc BLK.N executive and Texas state senators sparred over the firm's membership in an investment group aiming to limit climate change at a hearing on Thursday.

Republicans at the hearing, which was webcast, questioned if BlackRock's membership in the Climate Action 100+ committed it to putting too much pressure on portfolio companies to take steps to reduce emissions.

BlackRock Senior Managing Director Dalia Blass said the firm had maintained its independence within the group. “We have one bias, and that's to get the best risk-adjusted returns for our clients," Blass said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

