BINC

BlackRock ETF Trust II - BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

August 01, 2023 — 07:49 pm EDT

BlackRock ETF Trust II - BlackRock Flexible Income ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.20 per share ($2.39 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $51.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.75%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 0.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=8).

The current dividend yield is 19.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock ETF Trust II - BlackRock Flexible Income ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BINC / BlackRock ETF Trust II - BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Empire Financial Management Company holds 21K shares.

Bluesphere Advisors holds 6K shares.

