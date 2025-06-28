This BlackRock ETF Could Soar 12,770%, According to Billionaire Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor, the tech entrepreneur who founded the enterprise software provider Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy), has a net worth estimated at $9.3 billion. In the past few years, his focus has shifted to Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency. Saylor's business is now accumulating huge amounts of the digital asset.

Based on his view that Bitcoin could skyrocket to $13 million per unit by 2045, Saylor is also implying that this popular exchange-traded fund (ETF), sponsored by giant asset manager BlackRock, also has 12,770% upside from today's price. Here's what investors need to know if they are even remotely interested in boosting their portfolio returns.

A clear path to $13 million

No one can deny that Bitcoin has been the best-performing asset over the past decade, a period that saw its price soar by 41,820%. Investors who missed the boat might want to heed Saylor's forecast.

The billionaire believes that Bitcoin will reach $13 million in 20 years, using his base case. As of June 23, it's trading at $101,000, so Saylor's prediction implies a 129-fold gain.

The crypto has a fixed supply of 21 million coins. Saylor believes this key feature will make the digital asset more widely held in the future.

In theory, capital will flow from other asset classes -- like bonds, equities, and real estate -- into Bitcoin. The base case calls for 7% of global wealth to find its way to the digital token, strong demand that will drive the price higher.

Investors must realize that while this kind of price target gets a lot of attention, since it shows an annualized return of 27.5%, it's important to understand that no one knows what the future will hold. This is especially true with something like Bitcoin, which is still a relatively new phenomenon in the world of finance.

At the end of the day, what really matters is if you're bullish on Bitcoin or not. Michael Saylor is perhaps the biggest Bitcoin bull ever.

In 2020, following the onset of the pandemic and the unprecedented levels of government stimulus, Saylor completely altered his company's blueprint, with the sole intention of buying and holding as much Bitcoin as possible. Strategy now owns 592,000 Bitcoins, making it the single biggest non-ETF holder in the world.

An easy way to gain exposure to Bitcoin

In a seminal moment for the crypto industry, the Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024. These products were a monster hit, but the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) quickly became the most successful. As of June 23, 2025, it had $71 billion in assets.

This ETF owns Bitcoin. As a result, its price is meant to track the price movement of the crypto. However, it's crucial that investors know that by owning the ETF, they don't directly own the digital coin.

That might not matter, given that the ETF provides accessibility and convenience in a regulatory-compliant way. Investors can buy the iShares Bitcoin Trust in their traditional brokerage accounts. Even better, there's no need to open a wallet or account specifically for cryptocurrencies. This draws capital from investors who want a seamless option.

There is a cost, but it's low at an expense ratio of 0.25%. For institutional investors like hedge funds, pension funds, or sovereign wealth funds, this is a small price to pay for operating within their mandates. At least they now have access to a wildly successful investment opportunity.

Should Bitcoin one day reach Saylor's $13 million price prediction by soaring 12,770% in 20 years, the iShares Bitcoin Trust should also register a similar gain.

Neil Patel has positions in iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.