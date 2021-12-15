BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ECAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.52, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECAT was $18.52, representing a -8.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.19 and a 0.93% increase over the 52 week low of $18.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ecat Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.