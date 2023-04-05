BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.73%, the lowest has been 7.49%, and the highest has been 11.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=68).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 26.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECAT is 0.81%, an increase of 22.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.06% to 37,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matisse Capital holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IFG Advisory holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECAT by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 11K shares.

Verdence Capital Advisors holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities. At any given time, however, the Trust may emphasize either debt securities or equity securities. The Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that, in the Advisor’s assessment, meet the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria as described in the Trust’s prospectus and shareholder reports. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to generate current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust’s risk-adjusted returns.

