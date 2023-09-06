BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.67%, the lowest has been 7.49%, and the highest has been 11.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=87).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECAT is 1.06%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 43,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 13,258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,586K shares, representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECAT by 89.25% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 5,482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,053K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECAT by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 39.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECAT by 58.63% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 1,731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECAT by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECAT by 21.60% over the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities. At any given time, however, the Trust may emphasize either debt securities or equity securities. The Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that, in the Advisor’s assessment, meet the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria as described in the Trust’s prospectus and shareholder reports. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to generate current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust’s risk-adjusted returns.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.