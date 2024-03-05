BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust said on March 1, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on March 28, 2024.

At the current share price of $5.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.45%, the lowest has been 6.08%, and the highest has been 10.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGY is 0.10%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 46,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 10,232K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 5,723K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,376K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 1.78% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959K shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,582K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 91.02% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust’s (BSD) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and to invest in municipal bonds that over time will perform better than the broader municipal bond market. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in investments exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in investment grade quality securities at the time of investment and, under normal market conditions, primarily invests in municipal bonds with long-term maturities in order to maintain a weighted average maturity of 15 years or more. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.