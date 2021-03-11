Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc (EGF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc (EGF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EGF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that EGF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.87, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGF was $12.87, representing a -7.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.84 and a 33.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.