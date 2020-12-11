Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc (EGF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc (EGF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EGF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that EGF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.18, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGF was $13.18, representing a -4.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.84 and a 36.95% increase over the 52 week low of $9.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.