BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.96%, the lowest has been 3.64%, and the highest has been 5.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=191).

The current dividend yield is 1.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGF is 0.08%, a decrease of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 2,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,630K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGF by 12.35% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 944K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGF by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGF by 48.33% over the last quarter.

Chicago Partners Investment Group holds 56K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, BlackRock helps millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

