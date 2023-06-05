BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) Declares $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.32%, the lowest has been 5.93%, and the highest has been 10.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOE is 0.06%, a decrease of 26.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.11% to 22,737K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,386K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 2,346K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,004K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 997K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 5.69% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) (the “Trust”) primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities and at least 40% of its assets outside of the U.S. (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by Fund management, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its assets outside of the U.S.). The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, but intends to invest primarily in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund generally intends to write covered put and call options with respect to approximately 30% to 45% of its total assets, although this percentage may vary from time to time with market conditions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

