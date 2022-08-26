BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BDJ

In trading on Friday, shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Symbol: BDJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.60, changing hands as high as $9.61 per share. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDJ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.665 per share, with $10.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.50.

