BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Symbol: BDJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.08, changing hands as low as $9.00 per share. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDJ's low point in its 52 week range is $7.16 per share, with $9.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.