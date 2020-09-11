Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BDJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that BDJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.38, the dividend yield is 8.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDJ was $7.38, representing a -25.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.97 and a 58.71% increase over the 52 week low of $4.65.

