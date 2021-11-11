Dividends
BDJ

Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BDJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that BDJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.32, the dividend yield is 5.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDJ was $10.32, representing a -3.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.69 and a 34.73% increase over the 52 week low of $7.66.

BDJ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bdj Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BDJ
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular