BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.67 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.20%, the lowest has been 5.69%, and the highest has been 70.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.97 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDJ is 0.16%, a decrease of 36.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 35,168K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cook Wealth Management Group holds 3,952K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,780K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDJ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 3,667K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,373K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDJ by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,406K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDJ by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 2,109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDJ by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,948K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDJ by 2.96% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance distributions to its shareholders. Under normal market conditions, the Acquiring Fund invests substantially all of its total assets in dividend-paying equities and may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers that do not pay dividends.

