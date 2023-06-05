BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII) Declares $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.19 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.30%, the lowest has been 5.07%, and the highest has been 72.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.55 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CII is 0.06%, a decrease of 25.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 8,888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fort Pitt Capital Group holds 2,144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CII by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 728K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CII by 66.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 498K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing a decrease of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CII by 91.93% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 481K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CII by 88.67% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 462K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CII by 0.33% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives. The Trust also seeks to achieve its investment objective by employing a strategy of writing (selling) call and put options.

