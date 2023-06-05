Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.08%, the lowest has been 3.85%, and the highest has been 16.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.89 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGR is 0.03%, a decrease of 56.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 6,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,755K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGR by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 464K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGR by 91.45% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 464K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGR by 10.36% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGR by 14.09% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGR by 24.13% over the last quarter.

Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s (BGR) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance dividend yield.

