BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.56, the dividend yield is 8.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGR was $6.56, representing a -48.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.67 and a 58.32% increase over the 52 week low of $4.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

