BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.43, the dividend yield is 4.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGR was $9.43, representing a -2.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.68 and a 74.63% increase over the 52 week low of $5.40.

