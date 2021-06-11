BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.19, the dividend yield is 4.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGR was $10.19, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.25 and a 88.7% increase over the 52 week low of $5.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.