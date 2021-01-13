BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -44.12% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGR was $8.14, representing a -35.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.67 and a 96.45% increase over the 52 week low of $4.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

