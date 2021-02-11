BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.97, the dividend yield is 5.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGR was $7.97, representing a -32.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.76 and a 92.35% increase over the 52 week low of $4.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGR Dividend History page.

