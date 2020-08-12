BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that BGR the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.37, the dividend yield is 7.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGR was $7.37, representing a -41.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.67 and a 77.87% increase over the 52 week low of $4.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.