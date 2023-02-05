Blackrock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Blackrock Energy and Resources Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $12.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.12%, the lowest has been 3.85%, and the highest has been 16.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.87 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Energy and Resources Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BGR is 0.0328%, a decrease of 5.4909%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 6,986K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,727,699 shares

Invesco holds 495,649 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 446,251 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 439,249 shares

Wells Fargo holds 323,605 shares

Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s (BGR) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance dividend yield.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.