BLACKROCK Earnings Preview: Recent $BLK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BLACKROCK ($BLK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,512,467,263 and earnings of $10.88 per share.
BLACKROCK Insider Trading Activity
BLACKROCK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,430 shares for an estimated $32,063,608.
- LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 16,485 shares for an estimated $15,119,633.
BLACKROCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of BLACKROCK stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE removed 265,494 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,284,761
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 255,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,551,160
- DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC removed 34,716 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,857,999
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 32,122 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,402,830
- NATIONAL MUTUAL INSURANCE FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVES removed 29,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,826,512
- NORTHCREST ASSET MANANGEMENT, LLC removed 25,480 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,116,310
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS removed 21,473 shares (-34.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,323,765
BLACKROCK Government Contracts
We have seen $1,387,500 of award payments to $BLK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- INVESTMENT RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM: $1,387,500
BLACKROCK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 05/08, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/27, 02/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
BLACKROCK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLK in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
- Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025
BLACKROCK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLK recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $BLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1139.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $1220.0 on 07/10/2025
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1180.0 on 07/03/2025
- Mike Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1164.0 on 07/02/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1115.0 on 06/27/2025
- Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $1090.0 on 06/17/2025
- Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $980.0 on 04/16/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $988.0 on 04/14/2025
