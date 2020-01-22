BlackRock Earnings Grew by Over 40% In The Fourth Quarter

Last week, BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) posted a blowout quarter ended Dec. 31 with a 40% rise in quarterly earnings. Thanks to BlackRock's lineup of fixed-income exchange-traded funds, its growth path keeps on chugging as investors gravitate toward its iShares products. BlackRock investors liked the news and shares have risen 4% higher since the earnings were released Jan. 15.

Strength in ETFs

The world's biggest asset manager amassed more than $7 trillion in assets in its fourth quarter. Fixed-income ETFs helped lift the investment firm's profitability by logging $428 billion in net inflows. The trend looks to continue as investors pour new money into iShares ETFs at the expense of traditional mutual funds. Even as equities hit new highs, BlackRock investors continue to favor its vast lineup of bond ETFs.

Image Source: Getty Images

According to BlackRock, fourth-quarter net income grew to $1.3 billion or $8.29 per share, up 43% from the same quarter last year. CEO Larry Fink said, "Full-year flows were positive across product type and investment style, including records in cash, factors and illiquid alternatives."

In step with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting new all-time highs, BlackRock will keep earning more revenue from the asset management of these funds. When the underlying value of an ETF's holdings increase, revenue from the asset management fee also grows. The BlackRock iShares business charges very reasonable management fees of just 10 basis points or less. As more cash is invested in iShares products, BlackRock earns more revenue and the net asset value of the ETF increases. BlackRock's iShares ETFs recorded $75.2 billion net inflows in the quarter, continuing the asset manager's superiority within the ETF industry.

A stable dividend

BlackRock's stock currently pays investors a 2.47% dividend yield. BlackRock is still seeing a respectable 7% growth in full-year diluted EPS from last year. I like to see dividend stocks that are still earning top-line revenue by at least 5% to 10%.

The asset management firm returned over $1.7 billion to shareholders in dividends, and roughly $2.8 billion in share repurchases. BlackRock management still expects fees to grow by 5% annually over the next few years. Investors should watch the fee-based revenue as an indicator of future dividend changes. If major stock indices drop in value, the assets under management for iShares could shrink. On the flip side, as new stock market highs continue to make headlines, retail investors are likely to purchase more money management products such as the iShares fixed-income ETF product line. BlackRock investors who own it for the dividend should pay close attention to fund flows and current market trends within the ETF business.

Asset managers should continue to see growth within fixed-income ETFs

With interest rates lower today than they were at this time last year, investors are continuing to look for alternatives to typical cash holdings. The current interest rate conditions are likely to favor asset managers like BlackRock that provide ETFs going forward. Asset managers are seeing more growth in bond ETFs and alternative cash management tools. With no transaction costs at online brokerages, investors are turning more to ETFs as a simple low-cost way of investing.

BlackRock investors will remain happy as financial conditions keep favoring this asset manager. Shareowners can earn 2.47% in dividend yield while enjoying the consistent growth in stock price driven by BlackRock's swelling asset base.

10 stocks we like better than BlackRock

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BlackRock wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Alexander Ortner has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.