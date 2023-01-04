US Markets
BLK

BlackRock defers investor withdrawals from UK property fund-source

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

January 04, 2023 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Carolyn Cohn and Elizabeth Howcroft for Reuters ->

Repeats to add coding, no changes to text

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. funds giant BlackRock will defer third-quarter redemptions from its BlackRock UK Property Fund following a heightened level of redemption requests, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The fund had 3.5 billion pounds ($4.22 billion) in assets under management as of October.

($1 = 0.8295 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.