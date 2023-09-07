BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) Declares $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.28%, the lowest has been 6.31%, and the highest has been 13.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSU is 0.18%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.55% to 14,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,010K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 38.77% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares, representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 727K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 922.76% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 648K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 622K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 11.35% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. seeks to provide current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, that are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (Baa or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. or BBB or lower by Standard & Poor's) or unrated debt instruments of comparable quality. As a secondary objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation.

