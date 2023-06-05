BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) Declares $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.08%, the lowest has been 6.31%, and the highest has been 13.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 3.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSU is 0.17%, an increase of 26.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 15,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 939K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing a decrease of 28.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 42.51% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 19.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 26.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 743K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 90.91% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 648K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. seeks to provide current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, that are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (Baa or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. or BBB or lower by Standard & Poor's) or unrated debt instruments of comparable quality. As a secondary objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation.

