BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) Declares $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.02%, the lowest has been 6.31%, and the highest has been 13.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 3.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSU is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 15,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing a decrease of 15.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 31.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 745K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 648K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 626K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSU by 99.89% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. seeks to provide current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, that are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (Baa or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. or BBB or lower by Standard & Poor's) or unrated debt instruments of comparable quality. As a secondary objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation.

