BlackRock Cuts Stake in Zions Ban (ZION)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.88MM shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.55MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.18% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zions Ban is $59.10. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.18% from its latest reported closing price of $53.16.

The projected annual revenue for Zions Ban is $3,632MM, an increase of 19.87%. The projected annual EPS is $6.89, an increase of 17.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zions Ban. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ZION is 0.2027%, an increase of 0.4378%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 155,422K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 7,704,832 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,188,281 shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 5,279,500 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100,000 shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,498,569 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613,393 shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 3.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,497,291 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,449,827 shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,413,092 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250,628 shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Zions Ban Declares $0.41 Dividend

Zions Ban said on July 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2022 received the payment on August 25, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $53.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 1.41%, and the highest has been 5.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Zions Bancorporation N.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

