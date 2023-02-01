BlackRock Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.53MM shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.57MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.83% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies is $347.27. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $467.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.83% from its latest reported closing price of $316.18.

The projected annual revenue for Zebra Technologies is $5,791MM, an increase of 0.80%. The projected annual EPS is $18.07, an increase of 103.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 4.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ZBRA is 0.2588%, an increase of 0.0775%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 51,127K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,198,159 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302,020 shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 23.60% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,636,458 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637,674 shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 4.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,542,870 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547,536 shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,521,459 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495,092 shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 30.02% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,194,215 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208,862 shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Zebra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators.

