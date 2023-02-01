BlackRock Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.74MM shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 32.41MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.36% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yum China Holdings is $61.83. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 0.36% from its latest reported closing price of $61.61.

The projected annual revenue for Yum China Holdings is $11,438MM, an increase of 17.05%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, a decrease of 5.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum China Holdings. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 6.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:YUMC is 0.5895%, an increase of 12.1797%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 411,250K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 40,355,009 shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,509,264 shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 3.27% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 30,183,310 shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 17,582,750 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,243,712 shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Primavera Capital Management holds 16,364,778 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,146,995 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,466,151 shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Yum China Holdings Declares $0.12 Dividend

Yum China Holdings said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022 received the payment on December 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $61.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Yum China Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,506 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of December 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year.

