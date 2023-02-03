BlackRock Cuts Stake in Yamana Gold (YRI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 49.87MM shares of Yamana Gold Inc (YRI). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 10, 2017 they reported 46.05MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yamana Gold. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:YRI is 0.3754%, an increase of 1.2167%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.39% to 763,898K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 109,844,657 shares representing 11.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,760,666 shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YRI by 2.12% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 49,313,536 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,918,364 shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YRI by 10.29% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 40,154,375 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,092,168 shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YRI by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 28,531,840 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,094,987 shares, representing an increase of 78.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YRI by 366.59% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 25,566,201 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,611,596 shares, representing a decrease of 15.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YRI by 88.23% over the last quarter.

