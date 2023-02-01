Stocks
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

February 01, 2023 — 06:23 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.58MM shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (YMAB). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.77MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.53% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 138.53% from its latest reported closing price of $4.49.

The projected annual revenue for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is $74MM, an increase of 70.96%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.79.

Fund Sentiment

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Y-mAbs Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:YMAB is 0.0761%, a decrease of 17.5168%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.56% to 25,704K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

YMAB / Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc Ownership

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,531,546 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952,671 shares, representing a decrease of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,194,278 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,150,064 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815,865 shares, representing a decrease of 30.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 34.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,948,469 shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870,379 shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 85.40% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,740,751 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969,051 shares, representing a decrease of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

