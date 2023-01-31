BlackRock Cuts Stake in Workiva (WK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Workiva Inc (WK). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.54MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.98% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workiva is $87.59. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 0.98% from its latest reported closing price of $86.74.

The projected annual revenue for Workiva is $640MM, an increase of 24.30%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.00.

Fund Sentiment

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WK is 0.3149%, an increase of 13.2086%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 54,084K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,178,057 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237,245 shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 6.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,758,611 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

Brown Advisory holds 1,658,915 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595,806 shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,569,480 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410,170 shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 38.60% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,465,478 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985,278 shares, representing a decrease of 35.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 83.08% over the last quarter.

Workiva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workiva Inc. simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk.

