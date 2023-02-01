BlackRock Cuts Stake in Wix.Com (WIX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.71MM shares of Wix.Com Ltd (WIX). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 4.29MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.02% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wix.Com is $100.91. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.02% from its latest reported closing price of $86.98.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.Com is $1,521MM, an increase of 11.34%. The projected annual EPS is $0.87.

Fund Sentiment

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.Com. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WIX is 0.2695%, an increase of 18.8668%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 58,524K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,046,560 shares representing 13.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133,640 shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,130,955 shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,958,099 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011,546 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,567,966 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 2,170,736 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229,875 shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 50.83% over the last quarter.

Wix.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.