BlackRock Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.27MM shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 7.56MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.33% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Williams-Sonoma is $128.80. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.33% from its latest reported closing price of $134.64.

The projected annual revenue for Williams-Sonoma is $8,902MM, an increase of 2.06%. The projected annual EPS is $16.62, a decrease of 1.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WSM is 0.3289%, a decrease of 4.1455%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.81% to 77,964K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,631,595 shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639,495 shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,099,045 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,632,566 shares, representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Blackhill Capital holds 3,952,270 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,016,270 shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 7.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,009,397 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013,666 shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 6.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,004,719 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060,079 shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Declares $0.78 Dividend

Williams-Sonoma said on December 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $134.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.49%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 5.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.63%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Williams-Sonoma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies - Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham - are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, its free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams-Sonoma operates in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. The company is also proud to lead the industry with its Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') efforts. The company is Good By Design - it has deeply engrained sustainability into its business. From its factories to your home, Williams-Sonoma is united in a shared purpose to care for its people and its planet.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.