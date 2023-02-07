BlackRock Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & (WFC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 268.36MM shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 282.95MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.31% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wells Fargo & is $54.03. The forecasts range from a low of $44.69 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.31% from its latest reported closing price of $47.68.

The projected annual revenue for Wells Fargo & is $82,578MM, an increase of 14.29%. The projected annual EPS is $5.15, an increase of 62.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo &. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WFC is 0.7656%, an increase of 2.8900%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 3,329,533K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 121,626,354 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,284,173 shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 10.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113,135,828 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,617,920 shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 105,621,983 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,369,282 shares, representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 28.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85,983,911 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,894,380 shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 85,097,385 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,629,737 shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo & Declares $0.30 Dividend

Wells Fargo & said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $47.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 8.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

Wells Fargo & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. It provides a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through its four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities it serves, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.