BlackRock Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group (WEC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.97MM shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 33.04MM shares and 10.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.07% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for WEC Energy Group is $102.34. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.07% from its latest reported closing price of $93.83.

The projected annual revenue for WEC Energy Group is $9,221MM, a decrease of 3.92%. The projected annual EPS is $4.66, an increase of 4.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1740 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEC Energy Group. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WEC is 0.2780%, a decrease of 4.7577%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 261,486K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,415,137 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,290,468 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,359,191 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,279,590 shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 5.38% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,270,375 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,261,200 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,150,092 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,982,639 shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,620,018 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,469,772 shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 5.79% over the last quarter.

WEC Energy Group Declares $0.78 Dividend

WEC Energy Group said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $93.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.97%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 3.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

WEC Energy Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WEC Energy Group, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest. WEC Energy Group is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

