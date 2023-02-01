BlackRock Cuts Stake in Vuzix (VUZI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.02MM shares of Vuzix Corp (VUZI). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.54MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.83% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vuzix is $10.88. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 108.83% from its latest reported closing price of $5.21.

The projected annual revenue for Vuzix is $19MM, an increase of 54.74%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.64.

Fund Sentiment

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vuzix. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VUZI is 0.1124%, a decrease of 21.2725%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 34,359K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,471,315 shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,569,273 shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 23.00% over the last quarter.

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 3,936,885 shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981,596 shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 30.86% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 2,633,803 shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795,601 shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 26.03% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 2,337,202 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231,060 shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,905,420 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792,261 shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Vuzix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.

